GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $78.15 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average is $75.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 124.97%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $379,648.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,369.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $379,648.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,369.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $100,757.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,950,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $753,089 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

