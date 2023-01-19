GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $103.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $86.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GoDaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.67.

GDDY opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 124.97% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $35,025.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $35,025.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $100,757.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,950,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $753,089. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in GoDaddy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,376,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,691,000 after buying an additional 126,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in GoDaddy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,900,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,399,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,921,000 after acquiring an additional 359,601 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after acquiring an additional 549,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

