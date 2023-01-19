Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 53,152 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 272,388 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 32.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 50,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 185.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 129,298 shares in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GOL stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $619.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $765.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.14 million. Analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.