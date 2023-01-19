Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,849 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Trading Down 1.9 %

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.15.

Microsoft stock opened at $235.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

