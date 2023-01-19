Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $54.84 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235,485 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.4% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $235.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.