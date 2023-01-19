Great Diamond Partners LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,548 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.3% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Barclays dropped their price target on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.83 and a 200 day moving average of $250.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

