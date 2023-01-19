Great Diamond Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,548 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.3% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.81 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

