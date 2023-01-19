Greystone Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

AMZN stock opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $973.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.