Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,376 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,397 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $107,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 38,651 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 41,548 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.15.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $235.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

