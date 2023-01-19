Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,896.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,995 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

