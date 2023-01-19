Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HP. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE HP opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 951.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 2,000.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.