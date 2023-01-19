Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,399,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after buying an additional 55,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,641,000 after buying an additional 175,377 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after buying an additional 492,851 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,588,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,662,000 after buying an additional 62,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

HIW stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

HIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

