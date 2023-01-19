HM Payson & Co. Has $70.77 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $70,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $973.85 billion, a PE ratio of 87.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $787,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

