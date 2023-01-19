Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($56.52) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($60.87) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($71.74) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($62.83) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €58.52 ($63.61) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €53.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.02. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($45.71) and a 52 week high of €59.12 ($64.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

