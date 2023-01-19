Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $53,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII opened at $219.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.38 and a 200-day moving average of $229.45. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.20 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on HII shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

