ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Up to $7.61

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.85. ICL Group shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 18,827 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ICL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

ICL Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 21.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.2435 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 711,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 442,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 68,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

