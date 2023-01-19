IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $25.33

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.33, but opened at $25.99. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 58 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IGMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,948. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IGM Biosciences news, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 12,369 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $234,763.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,018 shares of company stock valued at $503,228. Company insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

