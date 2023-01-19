Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.84 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

