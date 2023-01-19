iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,271,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 139.5% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 271,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 158,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,290,000 after buying an additional 56,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 638.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 52,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,770 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX opened at $384.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.04. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $518.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.062 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

