Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Jabil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Jabil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Jabil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Jabil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 16,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBL opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $79.67.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $772,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,811,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,897 shares of company stock worth $14,344,492 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

