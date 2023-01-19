Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,781,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,496,000 after acquiring an additional 55,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,460,000 after acquiring an additional 224,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,250,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,662,000 after acquiring an additional 66,683 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $110.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 263.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $114.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 3,625 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $1,122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,967,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Alles bought 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,718 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

