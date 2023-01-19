Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after buying an additional 319,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,399,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $545,450,000 after buying an additional 67,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 429,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,546,000 after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.72.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $346.48 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $474.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.77.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

