Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,733 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,939 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after buying an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 83.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,125 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 24,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.99 per share, for a total transaction of $385,309.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,184.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 101,543 shares of company stock worth $4,498,300 and sold 560,244 shares worth $23,892,552. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.16.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

