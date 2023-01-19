Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.18% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth $38,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $756.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 54.89%. The business had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.4%. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

