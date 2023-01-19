Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $884,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 80,630 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 76,644 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,040,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 852.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,836,000.

IMCV opened at $64.44 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $71.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

