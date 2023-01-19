Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 2.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,085,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,502 over the last ninety days. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

About Palantir Technologies



Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

