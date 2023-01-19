Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $906,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 116,068 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 130,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $47.47 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

