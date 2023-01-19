Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $1,034,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.8 %

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,562. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.02.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.61). MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

