Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $959,000 in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,608 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.12% of U.S. Silica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 228.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 167,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

In related news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $518,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $183,897.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,950.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $518,092.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLCA opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 2.66. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $418.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 1.97%. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

