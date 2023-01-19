Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of Tidewater at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDW. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 24.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 121,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $767,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,014,808 shares in the company, valued at $91,469,274.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 366,501 shares of company stock worth $11,073,512. 8.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDW opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $43.16.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.76 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

