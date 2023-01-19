Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 132,375 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,082,000 after acquiring an additional 106,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,413,000 after acquiring an additional 69,148 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,628,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,638,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,136,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,013,000 after purchasing an additional 163,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $51.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.14.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 107.91%.

HASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, Director Richard J. Osborne acquired 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,734.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

