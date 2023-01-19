Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,924 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 148,299 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 23,156 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 14,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $26.79.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.52 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

