KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Up to $46.29

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.29, but opened at $47.48. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $47.42, with a volume of 2,706 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,056,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,490,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $5,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

