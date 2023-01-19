Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $712,239.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,586,063.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 91,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,888. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -165.52%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

