La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Price Target Raised to €37.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €37.00 ($40.22) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Price Performance
Shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $46.00.
About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (LFDJF)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.