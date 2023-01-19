La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Price Target Raised to €37.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €37.00 ($40.22) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Joker, Bingo Live, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

