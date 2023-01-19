LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock Position Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,709,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,868,000 after purchasing an additional 765,835 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,940,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in LCI Industries by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 380,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,988,000 after buying an additional 155,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LCII opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.35. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.01.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

