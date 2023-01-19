Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Lennox International by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 662.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LII has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho raised Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lennox International from $279.00 to $258.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.23.

Shares of LII stock opened at $242.00 on Thursday. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $297.31. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.06.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

