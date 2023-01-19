Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Gap Up to $15.96

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.96, but opened at $16.51. Lightspeed Commerce shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 25,778 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.80 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 54.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

