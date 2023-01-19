Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Upgraded to Outperform by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.87.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.18. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 54.92%. The company had revenue of $183.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

