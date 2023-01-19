MA Private Wealth Has $511,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.7% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 34,995 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,609.9% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,913.4% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,925.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,887.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 96,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 91,481 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average of $101.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

