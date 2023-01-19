Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Macy’s by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on M. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Macy’s Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE M opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $28.21.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.