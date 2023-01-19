Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,768.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,267 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $91.12 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.88.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.