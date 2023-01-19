Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.30.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $351.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.76. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

