MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Gap Up to $5.49

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.65. MaxCyte shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 580 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of MaxCyte to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Activity

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 56.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 23,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $162,597.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $51,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,312.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 23,429 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $162,597.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,562 shares of company stock worth $484,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXCT. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the third quarter valued at about $20,963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MaxCyte by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,324,000 after buying an additional 1,269,810 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MaxCyte by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 947,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,912,000 after acquiring an additional 784,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 317.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 763,344 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxCyte

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.