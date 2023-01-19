Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Gap Up to $35.08

Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.08, but opened at $36.17. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MBWM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank Trading Down 9.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $527.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 34.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 108,389 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth $3,325,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth $1,486,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,227,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 102.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 35,688 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.