Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Gap Up to $35.08

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.08, but opened at $36.17. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank Trading Down 9.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $527.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $49.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth $65,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 84.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 652.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.