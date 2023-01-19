Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 76,251 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 76,251 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

