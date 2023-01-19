MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 278,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Insider Activity

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.8 %

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,076,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,076,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,562. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.02. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.61). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading

