Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,117 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 31,246 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.6% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $53,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.15.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $235.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

