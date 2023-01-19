Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Trevian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,630 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.0% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.81 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.15.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

